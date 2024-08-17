Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Shares Gap Down to $3.37

Shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.37, but opened at $3.30. Grab shares last traded at $3.18, with a volume of 10,642,748 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GRAB shares. Barclays increased their price target on Grab from $4.30 to $4.70 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Grab in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Friday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Grab from $5.00 to $4.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.02.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.39. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of -45.29 and a beta of 0.81.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Grab had a negative return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $664.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRAB. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Grab in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grab during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grab during the first quarter worth $32,000. Callan Capital LLC purchased a new position in Grab in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Grab in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

