GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) Announces $0.10 Variable Dividend

Posted by on Aug 17th, 2024

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHGGet Free Report) declared a Variable dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, October 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Stock Down 7.0 %

Shares of NYSE GHG opened at $2.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.88. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $6.13. The firm has a market cap of $255.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.51.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHGGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $45.37 million during the quarter. GreenTree Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 19.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised GreenTree Hospitality Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GHG

GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree Inns brand in the People's Republic of China. It also engages in investment holding activities; and provision of information technology services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG)

Receive News & Ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.