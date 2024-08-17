GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) Announces $0.10 Variable Dividend

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG – Get Free Report) declared a Variable dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, October 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Stock Down 7.0 %

Shares of NYSE GHG opened at $2.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.88. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $6.13. The firm has a market cap of $255.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.51.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $45.37 million during the quarter. GreenTree Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 19.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised GreenTree Hospitality Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree Inns brand in the People's Republic of China. It also engages in investment holding activities; and provision of information technology services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

