Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) VP Michael David Jones Sells 1,200 Shares

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) VP Michael David Jones sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.99, for a total value of $421,188.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,742 shares in the company, valued at $3,419,344.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GPI opened at $353.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.35. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $228.84 and a 12 month high of $373.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $315.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $9.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.36 by $0.44. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $11.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 38.28 EPS for the current year.

Group 1 Automotive Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is 4.44%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $445.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Group 1 Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPI. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 53.7% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 1,616.7% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

Recommended Stories

