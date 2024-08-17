Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) to Issue — Dividend of $0.72

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Friday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.7248 per share by the bank on Monday, August 26th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This is a boost from Grupo Financiero Galicia’s previous — dividend of $0.14.

Grupo Financiero Galicia has increased its dividend by an average of 145.6% annually over the last three years.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GGAL opened at $35.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.50. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $37.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GGAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

