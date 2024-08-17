GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) Posts Earnings Results

GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $11.73 million for the quarter. GSE Systems had a negative net margin of 17.08% and a negative return on equity of 137.64%.

GSE Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GVP opened at $4.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.95. GSE Systems has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $5.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GSE Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.70% of GSE Systems worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 21.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GSE Systems

GSE Systems, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical engineering services, staffing services, and simulation software to clients in the power and process industries in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Engineering and Workforce Solutions.

See Also

