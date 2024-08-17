GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) Director Barbara H. Nelson Sells 9,779 Shares

GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Free Report) Director Barbara H. Nelson sold 9,779 shares of GSI Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total transaction of $21,709.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Barbara H. Nelson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 1st, Barbara H. Nelson sold 100 shares of GSI Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.81, for a total value of $281.00.

GSI Technology Price Performance

Shares of GSI Technology stock opened at $2.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.07. GSI Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $6.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GSI Technology ( NASDAQ:GSIT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.67 million for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 66.67% and a negative return on equity of 45.73%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised GSI Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSIT. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in GSI Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of GSI Technology by 2.2% in the first quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 453,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GSI Technology by 42.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 5,890 shares during the last quarter. Viawealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 23,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 10,550 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in GSI Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

About GSI Technology

GSI Technology, Inc designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers associative processing unit products, which are focuses on applications using similarity search in visual search queries for ecommerce, computer vision, drug discovery, cyber security, and service markets.

