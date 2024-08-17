Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) PT Raised to $34.00 at Piper Sandler

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GH. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Guardant Health from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Guardant Health from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim raised Guardant Health from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.27.

Shares of GH stock opened at $27.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.21. Guardant Health has a 52 week low of $15.81 and a 52 week high of $41.06. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.70.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $177.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.59 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 246.47% and a negative net margin of 76.34%. Guardant Health’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.67) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Guardant Health will post -3.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GH. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,001,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,452 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,520,000. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth about $19,206,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 1st quarter worth about $8,300,000. Finally, abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,362,000. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

