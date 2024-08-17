Haleon (NYSE:HLN) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.87

Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.87 and last traded at $9.81, with a volume of 1228235 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HLN shares. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Haleon in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Haleon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The firm has a market capitalization of $44.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.52.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Haleon had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Haleon plc will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.0514 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. Haleon’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Haleon by 182.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 438,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 283,410 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Haleon during the 1st quarter valued at $1,969,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Haleon by 164.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,542,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,454,000 after buying an additional 8,423,475 shares during the period. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Haleon in the 4th quarter worth $1,083,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Haleon by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 8,401,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,332,000 after acquiring an additional 175,082 shares during the last quarter. 6.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

