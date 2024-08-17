Halliburton Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the oilfield services company on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%.

Halliburton has raised its dividend payment by an average of 26.7% per year over the last three years. Halliburton has a payout ratio of 19.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Halliburton to earn $3.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.0%.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of HAL stock opened at $31.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.73. Halliburton has a one year low of $30.31 and a one year high of $43.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $367,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,066,119. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Halliburton from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.35.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

