Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $6.40

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday. The stock traded as high as $6.40 and last traded at $6.39, with a volume of 430732 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

HBI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wedbush restated a "neutral" rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Hanesbrands presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $5.63.

The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.33 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.07.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The textile maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $995.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.35 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 9.84%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the second quarter valued at about $174,000. Barington Capital Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.8% in the second quarter. Barington Capital Group L.P. now owns 1,852,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,133,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 58.4% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 836,945 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 308,561 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 3.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 176,817 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 5,664 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the second quarter valued at about $1,154,000. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

