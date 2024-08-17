Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Position Lessened by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB trimmed its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260,061 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned about 0.86% of Hasbro worth $70,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 26,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hasbro news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $783,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,960.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hasbro from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Hasbro from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Hasbro from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Hasbro from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hasbro currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.64.

Hasbro Price Performance

HAS opened at $66.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.66 and a 12 month high of $73.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.53. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.62.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.44. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 22.78% and a positive return on equity of 38.83%. The business had revenue of $995.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -27.61%.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

