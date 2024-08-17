Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Shares Gap Up to $14.92

Shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.92, but opened at $15.72. Hawaiian shares last traded at $15.68, with a volume of 632,162 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HA shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.74. The stock has a market cap of $861.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.34.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $731.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.68 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 1,220.98% and a negative net margin of 12.80%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hawaiian in the first quarter worth $28,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hawaiian by 210.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Hawaiian by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the fourth quarter worth $135,000. 70.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. It provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Ontario, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; New York City, New York; Austin, Texas; and Boston, Massachusetts.

