HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Solid Biosciences’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.68) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.49) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.94) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.26) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.90) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SLDB. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Friday, June 21st. SVB Leerink raised shares of Solid Biosciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Solid Biosciences from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Solid Biosciences from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Solid Biosciences from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Shares of SLDB stock opened at $8.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 14.94, a quick ratio of 14.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.61 and its 200 day moving average is $9.10. Solid Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $15.05.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Solid Biosciences will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the second quarter worth $82,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the second quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the second quarter worth $191,000. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, develops therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and SGT-501 to treat Catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

