H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at UBS Group

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HEES. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on H&E Equipment Services from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded H&E Equipment Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $61.67.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HEES

H&E Equipment Services Stock Down 0.3 %

HEES opened at $45.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.12. H&E Equipment Services has a twelve month low of $38.06 and a twelve month high of $66.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.89.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.12). H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The firm had revenue of $376.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

H&E Equipment Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HEES. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 42.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

About H&E Equipment Services

(Get Free Report)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Sales of Rental Equipment, Sales of New Equipment, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.