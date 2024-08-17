Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Short Interest Up 32.3% in July

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,220,000 shares, an increase of 32.3% from the July 15th total of 15,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of HR stock opened at $17.28 on Friday. Healthcare Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.77 and a fifty-two week high of $18.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.52.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.77). Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $316.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Healthcare Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Healthcare Realty Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -93.23%.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.39 per share, for a total transaction of $156,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,252 shares in the company, valued at $386,962.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,246,000. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 192.4% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 247,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after buying an additional 162,886 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 394.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 388,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after buying an additional 309,609 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,246,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $767,585,000 after buying an additional 723,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $7,748,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on HR

About Healthcare Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.