Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIBP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIBP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a growth of 31.0% from the July 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Healthcare Trust Price Performance

Shares of Healthcare Trust stock opened at $15.39 on Friday. Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $19.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.85.

Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.4453 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th.

Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Trust, Inc is a publicly registered real estate investment trust focused on acquiring a diversified portfolio of healthcare real estate, with an emphasis on seniors housing and medical office buildings, located in the United States.

