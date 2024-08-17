Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) Shares Gap Up to $7.98

Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.98, but opened at $8.38. Herbalife shares last traded at $8.58, with a volume of 179,715 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HLF. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Herbalife from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Herbalife from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Herbalife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Herbalife from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Herbalife Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $830.73 million, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.05.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. Herbalife had a negative return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 1.63%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Herbalife’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Herbalife Ltd. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Herbalife by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 5,922 shares in the last quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA raised its position in Herbalife by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 34,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 12,210 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Herbalife by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 45,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 22,807 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Herbalife by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,089,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,632,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Herbalife by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,888,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,814,000 after acquiring an additional 145,684 shares during the last quarter.

Herbalife Company Profile

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

