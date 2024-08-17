HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX) Short Interest Up 32.8% in July

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a growth of 32.8% from the July 15th total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 9.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Activity at HilleVax

In other news, Director Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $88,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 764,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,266,652.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 71.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HilleVax

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HilleVax in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of HilleVax during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of HilleVax during the first quarter worth $207,000. abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of HilleVax during the fourth quarter worth $433,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of HilleVax during the second quarter worth $519,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

HilleVax Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:HLVX opened at $1.79 on Friday. HilleVax has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $20.22. The firm has a market cap of $89.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 10.92, a current ratio of 10.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.62 and its 200-day moving average is $12.06.

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.10). Equities analysts anticipate that HilleVax will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of HilleVax in a report on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded HilleVax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of HilleVax in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of HilleVax from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of HilleVax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, HilleVax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

About HilleVax

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. It develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

