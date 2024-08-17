Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Himalaya Shipping’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Himalaya Shipping Price Performance

NYSE HSHP opened at $7.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.13. Himalaya Shipping has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Himalaya Shipping (NYSE:HSHP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.58 million during the quarter.

About Himalaya Shipping

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company operates a fleet of vessels. It serves major commodity trading, commodity and energy transition, and multi-modal transport companies. Himalaya Shipping Ltd. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

