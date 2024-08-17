Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Chairman Scott L. Beiser Sells 8,317 Shares

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) Chairman Scott L. Beiser sold 8,317 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total value of $1,263,269.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Up 0.9 %

Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $152.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.61. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.67 and a 52 week high of $153.08.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.22. The firm had revenue of $514.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.70 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is currently 55.47%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 624.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,104,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,300,000 after acquiring an additional 29,843 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 5.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 731,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,723,000 after acquiring an additional 37,882 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,205,000 after acquiring an additional 12,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter valued at $2,960,000. Institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on HLI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $154.00 price target (up from $139.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Houlihan Lokey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.25.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

