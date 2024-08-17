Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Chairman Scott L. Beiser Sells 8,317 Shares

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) Chairman Scott L. Beiser sold 8,317 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total value of $1,263,269.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $152.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.61. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.67 and a 52 week high of $153.08.
Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.22. The firm had revenue of $514.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.70 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 624.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,104,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,300,000 after acquiring an additional 29,843 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 5.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 731,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,723,000 after acquiring an additional 37,882 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,205,000 after acquiring an additional 12,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter valued at $2,960,000. Institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have issued reports on HLI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $154.00 price target (up from $139.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Houlihan Lokey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.25.
Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.
