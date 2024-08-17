Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB decreased its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,326 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned about 0.09% of Humana worth $38,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 274.1% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Humana stock opened at $350.36 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $298.61 and a 12-month high of $530.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $367.60 and its 200-day moving average is $346.54.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.89 by $1.07. Humana had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $29.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on HUM. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $374.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Humana from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on Humana from $334.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Humana in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $392.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Humana from $396.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $403.55.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

