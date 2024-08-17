Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Short Interest Update

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 714,100 shares, an increase of 31.2% from the July 15th total of 544,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 278,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $270.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.82. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 1 year low of $199.11 and a 1 year high of $299.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.46.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 6.35%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 16.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

In related news, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.07, for a total value of $384,105.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,129.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntington Ingalls Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,312,383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $600,387,000 after buying an additional 15,798 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 914,410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $225,247,000 after buying an additional 126,654 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 732,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $180,458,000 after acquiring an additional 215,362 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 638,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $157,326,000 after acquiring an additional 11,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 521,426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $128,443,000 after acquiring an additional 40,942 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

