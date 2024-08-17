HUYA Inc. (HUYA) to Issue — Dividend of $1.06 on October 25th

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a dividend of 1.06 per share on Friday, October 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This is an increase from HUYA’s previous — dividend of $0.64.

HUYA Stock Performance

Shares of HUYA stock opened at $4.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.00 and a beta of 0.56. HUYA has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $6.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUYA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2.40 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of HUYA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HUYA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

