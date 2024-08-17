HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Shares Gap Down to $4.76

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.76, but opened at $4.60. HUYA shares last traded at $4.49, with a volume of 551,780 shares traded.

HUYA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HUYA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $3.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup raised shares of HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2.40 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of HUYA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -44.00 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.33.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This is a boost from HUYA’s previous — dividend of $0.64.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUYA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in HUYA by 306.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 6,791 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of HUYA by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 19,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in HUYA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in HUYA in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in HUYA in the second quarter worth about $291,000. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

