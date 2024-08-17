Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.00

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the conglomerate on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 23.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th.

Icahn Enterprises has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years. Icahn Enterprises has a payout ratio of 416.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Icahn Enterprises to earn $0.96 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 416.7%.

Get Icahn Enterprises alerts:

Icahn Enterprises Trading Up 1.1 %

Icahn Enterprises stock opened at $16.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.62. Icahn Enterprises has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $22.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.71 and its 200 day moving average is $17.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Icahn Enterprises ( NASDAQ:IEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The conglomerate reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.91). Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Icahn Enterprises will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Icahn Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Icahn Enterprises

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. The Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. This segment provides investment advisory and other related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Icahn Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icahn Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.