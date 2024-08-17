ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) CEO Vivek Jain Sells 12,000 Shares

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) CEO Vivek Jain sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.04, for a total value of $1,872,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,320,691.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ICU Medical Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $158.44 on Friday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.28 and a fifty-two week high of $159.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -64.67 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.57.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.56. ICU Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. ICU Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICU Medical

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICUI. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,906 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 484.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 62,826 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,461,000 after acquiring an additional 52,076 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 327.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,070 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,158,000 after acquiring an additional 104,264 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

ICUI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on ICU Medical from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on ICU Medical from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ICU Medical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.33.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

