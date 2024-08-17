IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB lowered its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $18,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $28,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDXX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $582.25.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of IDXX opened at $492.26 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $372.50 and a 12-month high of $583.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $484.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $511.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a PE ratio of 47.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.32.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.44). IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 63.66%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

