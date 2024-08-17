IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) CFO Tracy Mclauchlin Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) CFO Tracy Mclauchlin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.73, for a total transaction of $883,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,377,347.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

IES Stock Down 3.1 %

IESC opened at $170.90 on Friday. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.75 and a 52 week high of $184.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 1.36.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $768.40 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com cut IES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IES in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,239,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in IES in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,558,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in IES by 302.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 79,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,657,000 after buying an additional 59,643 shares during the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IES during the 2nd quarter worth $6,409,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IES by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,304,000 after acquiring an additional 43,634 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

