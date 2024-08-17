iLearningEngines, Inc. (NASDAQ:AILE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iLearningEngines, Inc. (NASDAQ:AILE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the July 15th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 312,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iLearningEngines

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AILE. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iLearningEngines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,543,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in iLearningEngines during the second quarter valued at approximately $775,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in iLearningEngines in the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in iLearningEngines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iLearningEngines during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.94% of the company’s stock.

iLearningEngines Price Performance

iLearningEngines stock opened at $4.37 on Friday. iLearningEngines has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of iLearningEngines in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of iLearningEngines in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

About iLearningEngines

iLearningEngines, Inc operates AI-powered learning automation and information intelligence for corporate and educational use. The company's AI and learning automation platform is used by enterprises to productize enterprise knowledge for consumption throughout the enterprise. Its outcome-based training has deployed in regulated and detail-oriented vertical markets, such as healthcare, education, insurance, retail, oil and gas/energy, manufacturing, and government.

