Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock Position Lowered by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB lowered its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 576,648 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 149,261 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned about 0.36% of Illumina worth $60,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,786 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,312 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its stake in Illumina by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 411,362 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $42,938,000 after buying an additional 183,784 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,514,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.10.

Illumina Trading Up 1.2 %

ILMN stock opened at $130.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.55. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $172.69. The company has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. Illumina had a negative net margin of 28.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Illumina’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.