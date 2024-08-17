Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV) Shares Gap Up to $12.18

Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.18, but opened at $12.93. Indivior shares last traded at $12.70, with a volume of 28,139 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on INDV shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Indivior in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Indivior from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Get Indivior alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Indivior

Indivior Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,264.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.27.

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Indivior had a negative net margin of 12.29% and a negative return on equity of 654.82%. The business had revenue of $299.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.90 million. Equities analysts expect that Indivior PLC will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Indivior

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Indivior during the second quarter worth about $188,000. VELA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Indivior during the second quarter worth about $235,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Indivior in the second quarter worth approximately $249,000. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Indivior in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Indivior during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Indivior Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Indivior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indivior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.