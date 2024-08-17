Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Insider Vicente Reynal Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) insider Vicente Reynal sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total transaction of $4,625,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,367 shares in the company, valued at $9,284,951.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Vicente Reynal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 4th, Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $17,488,601.46.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Down 1.3 %

IR stock opened at $91.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.28, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.45. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.20 and a fifty-two week high of $101.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 3.98%.

Ingersoll Rand declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingersoll Rand

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IR shares. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.36.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

