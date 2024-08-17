Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Director Leslie J. Parrette Acquires 143 Shares

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) Director Leslie J. Parrette bought 143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $105.84 per share, with a total value of $15,135.12. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,046.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Innospec Stock Performance

IOSP stock opened at $108.79 on Friday. Innospec Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.69 and a 52-week high of $133.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.65.

Get Innospec alerts:

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.73 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Innospec Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Innospec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IOSP

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Innospec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,925,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Innospec by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,115,167 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $401,670,000 after purchasing an additional 161,249 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Innospec by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 120,082 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,841,000 after buying an additional 59,554 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Innospec by 204,935.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,075,000 after acquiring an additional 57,382 shares during the period. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L purchased a new stake in shares of Innospec during the 1st quarter valued at $7,090,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

About Innospec

(Get Free Report)

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.