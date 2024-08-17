InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) Given New C$3.50 Price Target at Acumen Capital

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Acumen Capital from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

InPlay Oil Stock Performance

TSE:IPO opened at C$2.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.68. InPlay Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$2.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$197.36 million, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 2.41.

Get InPlay Oil alerts:

InPlay Oil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. InPlay Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.29%.

InPlay Oil Company Profile

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It focuses on light oil asset base located in West Central, Alberta. InPlay Oil Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for InPlay Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InPlay Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.