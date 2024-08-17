Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at UBS Group

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on INTA. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Intapp from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Intapp from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Intapp in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Intapp in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Intapp from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.11.

Shares of Intapp stock opened at $41.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.38 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.75. Intapp has a 52 week low of $30.36 and a 52 week high of $45.43.

In related news, insider Michele Murgel sold 4,224 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $155,781.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 171,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,341,405.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 5,000 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $174,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 648,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,655,480.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michele Murgel sold 4,224 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $155,781.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,341,405.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,224 shares of company stock valued at $1,733,631 in the last 90 days. 36.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intapp by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Intapp by 634.0% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Intapp by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Intapp by 164.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Intapp by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

