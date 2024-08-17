Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Trading 2.4% Higher

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.51 and last traded at $20.39. Approximately 17,135,691 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 51,821,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.92.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INTC. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Intel from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.04.

The stock has a market cap of $88.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s payout ratio is 52.08%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at $765,576. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Intel by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 11,461 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 7,385 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,185 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

