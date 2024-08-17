Interactive Strength (NASDAQ:TRNR) Releases Earnings Results

Interactive Strength (NASDAQ:TRNR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($17.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter. Interactive Strength had a negative net margin of 2,976.31% and a negative return on equity of 101,636.09%.
Interactive Strength Price Performance
Interactive Strength stock opened at $0.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $341,880.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.53. Interactive Strength has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $71.20.
About Interactive Strength
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Interactive Strength
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Strength Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Strength and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.