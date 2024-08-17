Interactive Strength (NASDAQ:TRNR) Releases Earnings Results

Interactive Strength (NASDAQ:TRNR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($17.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter. Interactive Strength had a negative net margin of 2,976.31% and a negative return on equity of 101,636.09%.

Interactive Strength Price Performance

Interactive Strength stock opened at $0.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $341,880.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.53. Interactive Strength has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $71.20.

Get Interactive Strength alerts:

About Interactive Strength

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Interactive Strength Inc, doing business as FORME, operates digital fitness platform that provides connected fitness hardware products and related accessories in the United States. The company offers the Forme Studio, a fitness mirror with touchscreen display; and the Forme Studio Lift, a fitness mirror and cable-based digital resistance.

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Strength Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Strength and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.