Intuitive Machines’ (LUNR) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LUNR. B. Riley began coverage on Intuitive Machines in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Machines from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Machines from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.80.

Shares of Intuitive Machines stock opened at $3.96 on Wednesday. Intuitive Machines has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $13.25. The firm has a market cap of $493.54 million, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.96.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $73.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Machines will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Timothy Price Crain II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 362,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Machines news, CEO Stephen J. Altemus sold 203,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $919,671.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 910,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,126,463.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy Price Crain II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total value of $168,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 362,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,041.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 607,050 shares of company stock worth $2,508,917. 73.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Machines during the first quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

