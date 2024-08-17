Intuitive Machines Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:LUNR)

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 13,533 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 422% compared to the average volume of 2,594 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LUNR. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley began coverage on Intuitive Machines in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Intuitive Machines from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Machines from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Machines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

Get Intuitive Machines alerts:

View Our Latest Report on LUNR

Intuitive Machines Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Intuitive Machines stock opened at $3.96 on Friday. Intuitive Machines has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $13.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.54 million, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.86 and its 200-day moving average is $4.96.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $73.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Intuitive Machines will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Machines

In other Intuitive Machines news, SVP Timothy Price Crain II sold 125,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total transaction of $504,819.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 362,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,496.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen J. Altemus sold 203,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $919,671.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 910,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,126,463.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy Price Crain II sold 125,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total transaction of $504,819.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 362,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,496.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 607,050 shares of company stock worth $2,508,917. 73.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuitive Machines

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Machines during the first quarter worth $119,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intuitive Machines

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.