Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB reduced its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,272 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $78,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% in the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $487.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $442.30.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.76, for a total value of $111,542.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,558,968.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.76, for a total transaction of $111,542.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,558,968.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.30, for a total transaction of $1,304,631.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,275 shares in the company, valued at $5,441,507.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,309 shares of company stock valued at $6,642,470. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $478.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $254.85 and a 1 year high of $482.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $443.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $407.46.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

