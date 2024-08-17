Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Sets New 12-Month High at $21.14

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.14 and last traded at $21.14, with a volume of 56096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.12.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.02.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a $0.076 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 292.5% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 168.2% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

