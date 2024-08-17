Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 79,394 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 131,468 shares.The stock last traded at $19.00 and had previously closed at $18.94.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.61.

Get Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 3,096.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $171,000.

About Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.