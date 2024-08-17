Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the July 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PIE. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $420,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 50,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 261.9% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 702,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,823,000 after buying an additional 508,046 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Price Performance

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF stock opened at $20.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.90. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $17.35 and a 1 year high of $22.15. The stock has a market cap of $126.44 million, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.2397 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

