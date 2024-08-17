Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Short Interest Update

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 383,800 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the July 15th total of 292,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 24.3% during the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the first quarter worth about $288,000.
Shares of KBWD opened at $15.16 on Friday. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 12-month low of $13.04 and a 12-month high of $16.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.24 million, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.40.
The Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of US financial firms. KBWD was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.
