Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PBW. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Motco grew its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000.

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

PBW stock opened at $18.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.91. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $17.75 and a 52 week high of $37.35. The stock has a market cap of $283.14 million, a P/E ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.96.

About Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF

The Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The WilderHill Clean Energy (AMEX) index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of companies involved in cleaner energy sources or energy conservation. PBW was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

