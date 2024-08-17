InZinc Mining (CVE:IZN) Stock Price Up 25%

InZinc Mining Ltd. (CVE:IZN – Get Free Report) traded up 25% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 480,245 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 344% from the average session volume of 108,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 3.78.

InZinc Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for zinc, copper, and indium deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Indy project comprising an area of 19,000 hectares located in Central British Colombia; and the West Desert Property located in Utah, the United States.

