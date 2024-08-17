Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:IROHW) Short Interest Update

Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:IROHW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the July 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Iron Horse Acquisitions Trading Down 35.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ IROHW opened at $0.03 on Friday. Iron Horse Acquisitions has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03.

About Iron Horse Acquisitions

Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying targeted companies operating in content studios and film production, family entertainment, animation, music, gaming, e-sports, talent management, and talent-facing brands and businesses in the United States.

