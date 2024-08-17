Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:IROHW) Short Interest Update

Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:IROHW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the July 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.
Iron Horse Acquisitions Trading Down 35.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ IROHW opened at $0.03 on Friday. Iron Horse Acquisitions has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03.
About Iron Horse Acquisitions
