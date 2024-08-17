iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Ashford Advisors LLC now owns 38,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $925,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $80.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.65. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.68 and a 52-week high of $82.16.

Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

