iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWM. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $212.60 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $228.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.34.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

