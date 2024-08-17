iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the July 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Brio Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period.

Get iShares USD Green Bond ETF alerts:

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares USD Green Bond ETF stock opened at $47.78 on Friday. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.18 and a 1 year high of $47.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.66.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares USD Green Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.1637 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from iShares USD Green Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares USD Green Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares USD Green Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.